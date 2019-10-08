Using soaps and detergents isn’t the best way to clean carpets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Do you know that crunchy stiff feeling after washing your hair with shampoo? That’s happens because soaps and detergents are hard to remove. That same happens when they are used on carpets for cleaning.

That’s why Jake Stone from Zerorez can say that carpet cleaning can be a sticky business, but with Zerorez there’s nothing left behind. There is a difference between their technology and “the other guys.”

Unlike their competitors, Zerorez doesn’t use soap to clean, but rather what they call Powered Water. The water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. This makes it easy to rinse out unlike soap and doesn’t leave the sticky residue in carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water. It leaves nothing behind.

Right now is the busy season for cleaning carpets. Zerorez is now offering carpet cleaning for $33 per room. Call (801) 288-9376 or visit ZerorezSaltLake.com or ZerorezDavisWeber.com to schedule a cleaning.

This article contains sponsored content.