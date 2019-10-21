Travel is the ultimate teacher, but international connection develops relationships

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – International Travel Studies is not a travel agency or a group of trip planners. Inherently travel and experience changes your perspective, but this study program has a sense of purpose to educate and inspire. When you add guides and educators gifted in teaching and connecting to the area, the experience becomes eye opening. It also allows travelers to develop the relationships that matter most in life.

Humanitarian programs are available to anywhere in the world where help is needed. Inspiration type programs travel to places like the Holy Land (Israel and Egypt), as well as historical locations like church history sites of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Central America. All programs end up having a humanitarian element of service through reaching out to the native culture.

The robust options of youth trips have become very popular, but there are programs for all ages: couples, singles and families.

Safety of Youth Programs

Sending your youth off can be intimidating. It’s common to be uneasy. Youth groups always travel with experienced guides who have kids of their own. At the international locations, the contacts have several layers of protection.

To look at all their programs and trips you can go to InternationalTravelStudies.com.

This article contains sponsored content.