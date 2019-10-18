Training and education to help you feel safe in self-defense

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Training, alternative options, giveaways and more are at the Rocky Mountain Gun Show. The show has been designed for the experienced, to the individuals looking for firearm alternatives. General admission is $12 a person.

CCW Class (Concealed Carry Weapons class) are a big offering at every years show. Fingerprints, photos, applications, and the entire process is included. You can leave with everything you need to carry concealed. The show is looking to help those wanting to take responsibility for their own safety. There are four classes you can register for. Two on Saturday and two on Sunday. Classes are $39.

Registration can be done online or at the show. Registration can be done at the ticket booth where admission tickets are sold.

Those that don’t feel comfortable with carrying a firearm have many alternatives. Even if you’re just curious, there are a lot of options other than guns like mace, tasers, flashlights, strikers, stun guns, and more. All vendors are willing to help and educate.

Deals on ammo is a special incentive that are always available at the show. You can visit RockyMountainGunShow.com for deals.

Rocky Mountain Gun Show is putting on a giveaway that includes both 9mm and 22mm long-rifle ammo and more accessories. To enter go to Rocky Mountain Gun Show’s Facebook page. Like and share the post to enter. Friday prior to the show the winner will be announced.

Rocky Mountain Gun Show

DATES: Oct 26th- 27th, 2019

﻿ADDRESS: 9575 State St, Sandy, UT 84070

﻿TIME: Sat 26th: 9am-5pm, Sun 27th: 9am-4pm

For tickets click here

This article contains sponsored content.