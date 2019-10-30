Topical skin care serum derived from minerals versatile for any day use

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, think again. Plexaderm is a product that works to reduce signs of aging. The company representatives say it gets rid of those pesky wrinkles in hardly any time at all.

The cream uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as five minutes a day.

If you’d like to give it a try, there’s a special going on now. Call 1-800-214-3981 or visit Plexaderm.com to take advantage of 50% off the retail price and free shipping!

This segment contains sponsored content.