Top professional golfers support Shriners Hospital for Children Open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Here in Salt Lake City, they specialize in helping children with orthopedic conditions regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Since the first Shriners Hospital opened in 1922, the health care system has provided hope and healing to more than 1.4 million children around the world.

Anna Kemp was diagnosed with moderate to severe scoliosis when she was 13 years old. She wears a back brace at night and receives scoliosis-specific exercise physical therapy, significantly decreasing curvature. Her care at Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City has helped her remain one of the top ranked archers in Utah and participate in activities like the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as a standard bearer.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament is an internationally televised PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event that took place just a couple of days ago October 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the TPC Summerlin Course where many of the world’s top golfers compete.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is the sponsor and benefactor of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Proceeds from the tournament support the health care system and its mission to improve the lives of children.

Each hospital in the Shriners system nominated a patient to volunteer as a standard bearer to help the pro golfers navigate the course.

A standard bearer is a person that carries the scoreboard (also known as a standard) to inform the spectators of the golfers’ score in each group in relation to par for the Championship.

Standard Bearers work hard throughout the tournament, walking 18 holes (that’s 5 miles over 2 days!), with various terrain and inclines while carrying the standard. The standard is about 5 to 7 pounds. Each standard bearer is partnered up with another patient ambassador and an adult walking the course.

The patients are always the true winners, but Kevin Na took the championship this year.

For more information about the tournament, visit: https://shrinershospitalsopen.com/

To make an appointment at Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City, you can call the patient referral line at 800-314-4283.

For more information on Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City, visit www.shrinersslc.org

