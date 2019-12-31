Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

This company has everything you could ever need for a wedding

4pm Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

Are you planning an important party, wedding, or event? When it comes to making an occasion as special as possible, you want every detail to be perfect — from the theme of your decor to the silverware on your table.

Diamond Event and Tent offers everything from tables and chairs, flatware, glassware and china to tents, canopies, stages, structures, dance floors, and even flooring and carpet.

If you want your event to be everything you imagine, don’t stress and scramble over equipment, decor and necessities. With the widest variety of event rental equipment and the most trusted event expertise in the Mountain West, Diamond Event & Tent will help you take care of everything.

Whether you’re preparing for a wedding, throwing a graduation party or holding a corporate event, Diamond Event and Tent can take care of everything.

To find out more information visit the Bridal Showcase going on this weekend, January 3rd-4th.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"

Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"

Autism app

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism app"

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019"

A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss