This Christmas, give your family the gift of experience at Luminaria

LEHI, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Thanksgiving Point is proud to announce the return of Luminaria: Experience the Light at the Ashton Gardens from November 22-January 4. Luminaria is the highlight of the winter season at Thanksgiving Point and is closed Sundays, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and Day. Additional winter experiences at Thanksgiving Point include Breakfast with Santa (December 7, 14, & 21), Cookies with Mrs. Claus (December 16-18), and a Very Dickens Dinner (November 30).

Luminaria features nearly three million holiday lights spread throughout the Ashton Gardens. Luminaria will also have 26 different “beats” for guests to enjoy featuring all the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holiday season.

In addition to the traditional areas of Luminaria such as the Merry Mosaic and it’s 6500 programmable luminaries that welcome guest to the event there are several new features for 2019 including:

“Aqueous” – The Jen Lewin Studio presents “Aqueous”, an ever-evolving and interactive experience that lets guests walk on a platform and lights up as they walk. (This area will only be available during the 2019 Luminaria).

– The Jen Lewin Studio presents “Aqueous”, an ever-evolving and interactive experience that lets guests walk on a platform and lights up as they walk. (This area will only be available during the 2019 Luminaria). Colorful Canopy – Colorful canopy makes you feel as you are walking into a cave of music and lights.

– Colorful canopy makes you feel as you are walking into a cave of music and lights. Stellar Grove – You’ll leave the beaten path to find yourself looking up as over a thousand different lasers cover the trees.

– You’ll leave the beaten path to find yourself looking up as over a thousand different lasers cover the trees. Luminaria Village – Five cottages nestled at the bottom of the Merry Mosaic. This is the place to warm up by the fire pits, play some of the new interactive games, and enjoy some yummy treats. Here you’ll be able to contribute to the lights with the new interactive musical notes and snowflakes. Each button you press changes colors and patterns. You’ll also be able to test your skills on Santa’s Skee-Ball.

– Five cottages nestled at the bottom of the Merry Mosaic. This is the place to warm up by the fire pits, play some of the new interactive games, and enjoy some yummy treats. Here you’ll be able to contribute to the lights with the new interactive musical notes and snowflakes. Each button you press changes colors and patterns. You’ll also be able to test your skills on Santa’s Skee-Ball. Winter Wonderland – This winter wonderland has Santa’s reindeer. New for this year we are adding interactive spinning lanterns. As you spin the lantern the lights blanket the trees and shrubs.

– This winter wonderland has Santa’s reindeer. New for this year we are adding interactive spinning lanterns. As you spin the lantern the lights blanket the trees and shrubs. Northern Passage – This new transformative tunnel is ever fluid with images, lights, and music. The tunnel itself is 50 feet long.

The experience is a little more than a mile walk around the Gardens. Guests are encouraged to bundle up as the weather can be unpredictable and can enjoy Luminaria with a wide variety of ticket options including General Admissions, Premier, and VIP tickets. There are also fire pits available to rent with s’mores package. Ticket pricing and other details for the event can be found at thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria.

