1  of  2
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning Watch Midday Live Now

The perfect model that sleeps 10 for the winter road tour

4pm Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

It’s January, but you can still use your RVs. With a little motor home like the 2020 Gulfstream Conquest (Model#63111) you could tow a trailer, put some snow mobiles on it, and ride them around. It’s perfect for a family.

It has room for 10 people with two big slide outs that turn into bunk beds, an overhead bunk, a coach and dine out that double as beds, a queen bedroom, a bathroom/shower, a kitchen, an on board generator for electricity (for heat and ac), and water on board.

You can check out this model at Parris RV at 4360 S State or 5540 S State in Murray or online at ParrisRV.com.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

GMU Walmart Gym Incentives

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Walmart Gym Incentives"

WATCH: Dashcam captures moment debris hits officer's window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Dashcam captures moment debris hits officer's window"

Gathering Shed Antlers in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Shed Antlers in Utah"

Tour of Tryke Cultivation medical cannabis grow operation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tour of Tryke Cultivation medical cannabis grow operation"

Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game"

Missing Idaho Kids Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Idaho Kids Deadline"
More Video News

Don't Miss