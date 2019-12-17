The lost art of a multi-dimension basketball player

Ever heard of the basketball epidemic? After coaching over 3,000 games, Kirk Miles sees young players score only by shooting three’s or layups. The founder of Complete Shooter thinks young athletes are in danger of not developing their skill sets to achieve a multi-dimensional basketball game.

There are really four ways of scoring in a game. If a player is skilled in a variety of scoring options, he or she is a lot harder to stop defensively. Once kids start playing high school, the scouting efforts are more detailed, and opponents are able to take advantage of player’s weaknesses.

Complete Shooter, is a semi-private approach to training basketball athletes. Two students participate in a training session where they receive focused attention. Trainees are coached in the four different ways of scoring: driving, foul shooting, mid-rage field goals, and three-point field goals.

Shooting most often doesn’t improve at big training camps with large amounts of trainees. Complete Shooter trains athletes from the third grade up to twelfth grade, college age and even professional athletes.

Complete Shooter offers basketball training all over Utah from Springville to Cache Valley. You can visit their website for more information at CompleteShooter.com.

This article contains sponsored content.