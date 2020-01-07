The latest on local government: Constitutional Sheriff, 2020 US Census and more

County Seat is your weekly source to everything that is going on throughout the state. Host Chad Booth let us know what’s new with the show and upcoming discussions.
- Updated Air Times: The show will now air in a way to create a week-long dialogue about topic. County Seat will premiere Sunday mornings at 8:30am with an encore Saturday nights at 11pm.
- This week the show covers the Sheriff’s Office and the importance of it being an elected office. Most might not realize it’s elected office authority as it pertains to the constitution and state legislature.
- In the next two week, the 2020 census will be discussing the impact and importance to local governments.
- The County Seat team is also working on a program showing the impact to a community when losing a core service provided by the private sector. An example is in Escalante where the local bank is pulling out of the community, and the work that is being done to replace that important service.
