The impact of bad air quality on health and environment

4pm Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

The reality of bad air is that it has both short term and long term effects. You may get used the effects, but we have to remember it’s not a good thing. There is a lot that we can do.

UCAIR is on a daily mission to educate people about what we can do. Fifty percent of emissions come from cars, or tail pipes. You can telework, use transit for communication, or turn off your car when waiting. Anything you can do is appreciated as it improves our health and economy.

If it is a bad air day, stay indoors, exercise in doors, wear face masks, and choose to reduce emissions and encourage other to do that same.

UCAIR.org has tips for solution to reducing impact on our air.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond"

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut"

Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster"

Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son"

GMU Impossible Burger Craze

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Impossible Burger Craze"

Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student"
More Video News

Don't Miss