The impact of bad air quality on health and environment

The reality of bad air is that it has both short term and long term effects. You may get used the effects, but we have to remember it’s not a good thing. There is a lot that we can do.

UCAIR is on a daily mission to educate people about what we can do. Fifty percent of emissions come from cars, or tail pipes. You can telework, use transit for communication, or turn off your car when waiting. Anything you can do is appreciated as it improves our health and economy.

If it is a bad air day, stay indoors, exercise in doors, wear face masks, and choose to reduce emissions and encourage other to do that same.

UCAIR.org has tips for solution to reducing impact on our air.

