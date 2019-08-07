‘Swing For A Cure’ golf tournament hosted by Arthritis Foundation at TalonsCove

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Dale Aguirre runs the Arthritis programs at TOSH Intermountain Healthcare. Also, a member of the board of the Arthritis Foundation, he has a chance to interact with a lot of people with arthritis and every type of arthritis.

One in four adults in Utah have arthritis. The number of people who have been diagnosed increases each year between Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis – and the one that’s increasing the most, Osteoarthritis. Even moderate exercise has been found to be a great way to alleviate some of the pain and symptoms associated with arthritis.

Controlling diet and reducing or eliminating foods that are known to cause inflammation can really be a turning point for most people. Paired with exercise, the Arthritis Foundation has seen improvement with arthritis patients. The exercise can be moderate, short walk. It can be swimming or stretching and every little thing can help.

Between the arthritis programs at TOSH and the resources available at Arthritis.org, health outcomes can improve as people take control of diet and exercise, interaction with others and even attending a support group can help.

On September 30th, the Arthritis Foundation will host a golf tournament not only to raise funds, but to raise awareness for the disease. It will bring together local businesses and sponsors for a fun day of golf. It will be at TalonsCove Golf Club. People are encouraged to sign up a team of four, sponsor, or come out and join for lunch.

This article contains sponsored content.