Save on RVs, motor homes, toy haulers and more at Utah RV Show

The 2020 Greenband Enterprises Utah Sportsman’s Vacation and RV Show runs February 13th through Sunday February 16th at the Mountain America Expo Center! It’s a one-stop marketplace for every kind of outdoor recreational vehicle, and the best place to buy your next RV.

Come climb inside, test drive, and compare all different types, makes, models and even dealers. Come and see the latest RV’s trends and technology for 2020, as well as trucks, ATV’s, RV Accessories, resorts, lodges, hunting & fishing guides, and more! Come hungry for the live cooking, and dutch oven demos.

Tickets are just $12 for adults, $10 for military and seniors, and free for kids under twelve. Mountain America Expo Center is located at 9575 State Street in Sandy.

For hours and tickets, visit: UtahRVShow.com

