Newsfore Opt-In Form

Pros (and cons) of paying down your mortgage as soon as possible

4pm Sponsored

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Should I start to pay extra towards my mortgage or consider doing other things with my money?

Your situation is of course going to be unique. However, exploring other places where you can put your money can result in earning more than what your debt is currently.

Foresight Wealth Management is an independent firm and it works with many different people and unique situations. Determining options with your finances always requires customization. The decision concerning mortgage rates and investing may or may not be right for you.

To consider how best to use your money visit ForesightWealth.com or call (801) 462-2200.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS