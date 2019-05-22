Pros (and cons) of paying down your mortgage as soon as possible

Should I start to pay extra towards my mortgage or consider doing other things with my money?

Your situation is of course going to be unique. However, exploring other places where you can put your money can result in earning more than what your debt is currently.

Foresight Wealth Management is an independent firm and it works with many different people and unique situations. Determining options with your finances always requires customization. The decision concerning mortgage rates and investing may or may not be right for you.

To consider how best to use your money visit ForesightWealth.com or call (801) 462-2200.

This article contains sponsored content.