Pop-up shops, cake sampling, and more at South Towne Bridal Showcase

At The South Towne Bridal Showcase you can expect 210 vendors, food sampling, cake sampling, drawings, prizes, and pop-up shops. Even if you’re not getting married, come to get ideas, meet vendors and try cake!

Mary’s Bridal Boutique is giving away free gown on Saturday, Jan 25th at 1pm.

On Friday, Jan 24th Granite City Bakery will be giving away a free cake at 5:30pm.

For the first time, there will also be a Mary’s Bridal Boutique pop-shop with the best deals you can find.  

The South Towne Bridal Showcase

January 24th 3pm – 8pm

January 25th 11am – 7pm

At the Mountain America Expo Center

For tickets go to: SLCBridalShowcase.com

If you’d like to win tickets to the show go to: https://www.abc4.com/ktvx-kucw-south-towne-bridal-showcase-ticket-sweepstakes/#//

