Plexaderm issues 10 minute challenge to try skin treatment

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, there are non-invasive solutions. Angie Bruse knows some secrets about the technology of Plexaderm.

It doesn’t have to just be from feeling tired, but under eye bags and wrinkles can just be a part of genetics. Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as 5-minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort. 

This is a game changer in the fashion/beauty industry. Go to Plexaderm.com or call 800-217-3981 to order and get 50% off plus free shipping.

Visit Plexaderm.com or call 800-214-3981.

This story includes sponsored content.

