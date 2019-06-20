One of the sweetest things made in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The company’s name alone can bring a smile to your face – Taffy Town. Jason Glade, the President and CEO of the Salt Lake City – based gourmet taffy manufacturer says his great-grandfather launched the business more than one hundred years ago when he and his daughter started making candy out of their kitchen to sell around the neighborhood. He fell in love with making candy and Utahns fell in love with the product.

The company originally made different kinds of candy, but later decided to focus solely on taffy, even changing the company’s name to simply Taffy Town to reflect that decision. Taffy Town offers more than 80 different flavors, including some special seasonal flavors, sugar-free taffy and sour taffy. Glade says the candy is whipped, not pulled, which makes it extra smooth and soft.

Taffy Town candy is available across the country and can be purchased in most local grocers in Utah. Visit Taffy Town online for more information about the company.

