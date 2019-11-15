Not just another craft show, the Dickens’ Christmas Festival is an usual entertainment experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The annual Dickens’ Christmas Festival will be returning to both Northern & Southern Utah again this year.

The Northern Utah Festival has a new location and dates. It will be held at the Salt Lake County Equestrian Park & Event Center in South Jordan (2100 W. 11400 So.) on Thursday Nov. 21 – Saturday Nov. 23rd (prior to the Southern Utah Show).

The Southern Utah Festival will be at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George on December 4th through the 7th.

You can come attend the Grand Opening on Thursday Nov. 21st at 4pm, and the first half-hour is free.

The festival will have close to 200 vendors selling unique and unusual gifts. The musical entertainment is always amazing which includes mini production of Scrooge, Orphans Choir, continuous performances on two stages, a street theater, the tall ghosts from Scrooge, Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens and much more!

Free Carriage Rides are available nightly at the Northern Show. You can also visit the petting zoo, create brass rubbings, and do some candle dipping.

The “real” Father Christmas will be at both festivals again this year.

Scrumptious food can also be found including giant cinnamon buns, fish & chips, soup in a bun, BBQ, fudge, kettle corn, cotton candy and more!

Tickets can purchased on online at the website above or onsite.

