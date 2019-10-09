New profession supports those needing greater access to legal system

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The Utah State Bar is looking for qualified individuals seeking a legal profession to join a program that will train them for a new position called a Licensed Paralegal Practitioner.

Qualifications are very similar to those wanting to practice law as an attorney: organized, very analytical, willing to go through the education process.

LPP’s don’t have to be lawyers or have the training, certification, and schooling an attorney requires. It presents another opportunity for those who don’t have the time to attend law school, but have the skill set. LPPs will gain time working as a paralegal under the supervision of an attorney on his or her cases to become familiar with the legal process. The profession will require at least two years for an associate’s degree. An LPP, will serve those in greater need of getting through the legal system.

The creation of this new profession is going to provide legal services to the public at a lower cost. The goal is greater access to professionals who are trained in the law. This comes as a result of the Supreme Court addressing the issue of access to legal help. They are now pushing for a new profession to be made.

A lot of cases are settled out of court and these LPPs professionals will have the training to help people work through settlements and negotiations process. Even for cases that may not end up in court, LPPs will be beneficial. Most of case work happens before entering the courtroom, dealing with paperwork and the legal process.

LPP’s will help cases considered as “Pro Bono”. There are individuals who can’t afford legal help and don’t have a legal counselor. It is very difficult to be familiar with the legal vocabulary, procedures and protocol. Most individuals are often unprepared.

Go to www.utahbar.org/lpp to learn how to apply. Also visit https://www.utcourts.gov/legal/lpp/ to learn more about the position.

