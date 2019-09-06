Mysterious vaping illness now being seen in an outbreak of cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – A mysterious vaping illness has sickened 200 people and has now claimed two to lives. Dr. Dixie Harris, a pulmonologist at Intermountain Healthcare, explained to us this very serious and scary situation. We have learned of this sickness connected to vaping that has affected people here in Utah and across the country. We also learning of a second death in Oregon just a couple days ago.

The current issue is ongoing cases of sickness caused from vaping, with either some sort of THC oil, e-cigarettes, or many of the cases some combination of the two. At this time there is not one specific item identified that is known to be the actual cause.

Sources such as the Washington Post, has reported that vitamin E is being a suspect, which is one ingredient in vaping mixtures like THC.

It isn’t known what specifically happens in the supply-chain to THC, especially because it is not legal in Utah. It is most likely being obtained in other states and healthcare providers in the state are not aware of its production. Health care providers and investigators between toxicologists, epidemiologist, are trying to figure out what is the substance coming into the state.

When looking at the chest X-Ray of someone who vapes, you can see patchy clouds all the way down in both lungs due to the deep penetration as a result of vaping. Vaping allows the smoke to reach very deep in the lungs down past the bronchitis, bronchioles, and down into the air sacs or the alveoli.

Permanence of the damage is still in question. However, in the last 24-48 hours Dr. Harris has seen patients, and none has completely normal lungs. Even with the evidence of damage, most of them are doing very well and back to their usual activities. It is also worth considering most patients are in their twenties and should have completely normal lungs.

Right now, Intermountain Healthcare is reporting in the first week of August was four. As of August 5th, there are now 22 cases. The Utah healthcare provider wants to let the public know of the potential health crisis. You can visit IntermountainHealthcare.org for more information.

