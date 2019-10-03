Mobile mammography is meeting women where they are for annual checkups

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Brett Parkinson, M.D., medical director of Intermountain’s Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, said an annual mammogram is the best way to detect breast cancer early. One barrier is that it’s not always convenient for women to take time during the week to have the imaging done, so they often put it off.

Several screening clinics are expanding hours by opening on Saturdays to enhance access. Intermountain is also launching a new, advanced, mobile mammogram unit, which will add 20,000 screening appointments a year. Additionally, Intermountain is partnering with local businesses to do on-site mammography screening to increase convenience and increase screening rates.

Women in the United States currently have a 1-in-8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in U.S. women. However, Utah’s rate of women who undergo mammogram screening annually is one of the lowest in the nation.

