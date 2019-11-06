Maintaining a healthy brain – what you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Intermountain Healthcare is inviting the community to a free seminar, Maintaining a Healthy Brain Over Your Life Span on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at the Sorenson Tower 2nd Floor Education Center in Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Participants can expect to learn about the risk factors for dementia and how to reduce them, as well as how to live a healthy lifestyle to promote brain health.

“We know brain health is an important topic in the community as families care for loved ones who are aging,” said Dr. Peters. “We want to provide information on brain health across a person’s life span so people can understand how to help loved ones and how to keep their own brains healthy.”

Dr. Peters visited the ABC4 News studio to talk about maintaining a healthy brain.

“Our brains change as we age, and some of these changes create memory loss or changes in cognitive function,” he said.

Dr. Peters talked about the genetic risks for Alzheimer’s Disease, including age, gender, family history and previous brain injuries such as concussions.

Some steps you can take to help maintain a healthy brain include:

Stop smoking and avoid those that do.

Maintain healthy high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes prevention and control.

Eat a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits and lean protein, particularly protein sources containing omega-3 fatty acids.

Be physically and socially active.

Use thinking (cognitive) skills, such as memory skills.

