Living on a medication schedule? Intermountain Community Pharmacies synching when patients get medications

Life gets busy. Work, kids, school. Sometimes it’s hard to remember to make it to the pharmacy to refill your daily medications. But that’s when the problem begins. Then you start missing taking those daily medications which can take a toll on your health.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Community Pharmacies are helping patients take their medication as prescribed in a new way using medication synchronization — which means the pharmacy will coordinate the refill of your medications so you can pick them all up at the same time each month before your medications run out.

You will get a call from Intermountain pharmacy letting you know your medication is ready to pick up without you needing to come in first to request to the usual refill.

Medication adherence can impact patient outcomes more than specific treatment itself, according to the World Health Organization. Nonadherence may account for up to 50 percent of treatment failures, around 125,000 deaths, and up to 25 percent of hospitalizations each year in the United States. It also delivers a hefty price tag to the healthcare patients and payers.

Here’s how medication synchronization works and its benefits:

A patient’s prescriptions are scheduled to be filled on the same day of the month, which eliminates the need for patients to manage each medication separately. For even more convenience, patients can sign up for free home de​livery.

Patients are contacted in advance to confirm prescriptions that need to be filled and to identify any changes in therapy. The pharmacist will review a patient’s overall health conditions, provide education where needed, and conduct a full medication review to help keep patients on track.

Medication synchronization can improve health outcomes and quality measures. This helps patients obtain the right medicine at the right time with fewer delays in treatment. It also reduces the number of times a patient needs to call providers with medication-related questions.

A recent study found patients with cardiovascular disease whose medications are synchronized can be up to three times more adherent to their medication recommendations, have a 9 percent lower rate of hospitalization and emergency department visits, and have a 3 percent lower rate of outpatient visits than those whose medications aren’t synchronized.



“Our new medication synchronization service is another way our pharmacies will deliver a consistent, high-quality patient experience,” said Buck Stanford, Intermountain Healthcare’s system pharmacy operations director for Community-Based Care. “We have some of the most comprehensive adherence solutions available to help people live the healthiest lives possible.”





Questions to ask your doctor to reduce medication errors or interactions. Knowledge is your best defense. If you don’t understand something your doctor says, ask for an explanation. Whenever you start a new medication, make sure you know the answers to these questions:

What is the brand or generic name of the medication?

What is the medication supposed to do? How long will it be until I see results?

What is the dose? How long should I take it?

What should I do if I miss a dose?

What should I do if I accidentally take more than the recommended dose?

Are there any foods, drinks, other medications or activities I should avoid while taking this medicine?

What are the possible side effects? What should I do if they occur?

Will this new medication interfere with my other medication(s)? If so, how?

For more information, visit the Intermountain Community Pharmacy information for Intermountain Community Pharmacy Locations.​

