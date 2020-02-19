Just $69 could help you determine cardiac risk of a heart attack

A five minutes scan, a CT Calcium Scan, can asses if you are at moderate risk of coronary disease or should be concerned about cardiac health, especially in patients over 35.

If you have a risk factor for coronary disease, a strong family history, are a smoker, have high blood pressure, have high cholesterol, or if your doctor wants to put you on a statin medication to lower your cholesterol, this test can help you to determine what your risk for developing a heart attack or stroke in the future. After the test, you can decide how aggressively to treat your risk factors.

Family history plays a large part in your risk for heart disease. Immediate family like parents, grandparents should be considered. If your first-degree relatives under the age of 55-60 years old test positive for heart disease, it important to get tested. Thirty-five years old seems early, but in men in their late 30’s and 40’s should be tested if they have multiple risk factors.

The patient is put through a five-minute scan and the report is sent to them after being reviewed by a radiologist within about a week. The results are also sent to your referring doctor.

This article contains sponsored content.