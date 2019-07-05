Is your laundry detergent made in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you ever wonder where the ingredients of your favorite products come from? It’s likely that a Utah based company, Brody Chemical headquartered in Salt Lake City, are manufacturing the chemicals that go into those products.

Brody Chemical is a second generation company started in 1975 that develops specialty chemicals used in numerous industries and in a variety of products, from laundry detergent to ice melt.

The company’s namesake and current President is Brody Liddiard. He and his sisters now run the company their father, a chemist and the backbone of Brody Chemical, started.

