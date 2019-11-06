Is your favorite Happy Meal toy making the come back?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is introducing the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal featuring fan-favorite throwback toys from the past four decades.
And today, McDonald’s is announcing 15 beloved toys around the world in the Surprise Happy Meal, with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. that are returning for this milestone.
The Surprise Happy Meal will be available in more than 90 countries starting November 7 at participating restaurants. Those in the U.S. can get in on the celebration until Nov. 11, while supplies last.
Is your favorite coming back? Check out this video to find out which toys are making the jump through time. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
But that’s not all. Starting in January 2020, McDonald’s is introducing a new Reduced Sugar Low Fat Chocolate Milk. Its new Reduced Sugar Low Fat Chocolate Milk is a new recipe with 25% less sugar compared to the previous version.
