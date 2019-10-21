Is testosterone a solution for ED?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Testosterone supplements are a common choice to try as a solution for ED. Wasatch Medical Clinic has seen that it is effective for increased energy or muscle mass, but not for improvement for erectile dysfunction.

A lot of men notice they have problems with erectile dysfunction and immediately start to treat it with testosterone. They start supplementing even times to dangerous levels. Wasatch Medical Clinics sees that 70% of men that come in their door have tried it and failed with it.

In recent years, the FDA has cleared procedure called Acoustic Wave Therapy that is providing results for men. It’s a physical problem that needs a physical solution says Andrew Rinehart.

Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow. It is non-invasive, doesn’t use needles, and is applied topically right on top of the skin.

This article contains sponsored content.