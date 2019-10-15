Intermountain Layton Hospital celebrates one year of service to the community

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Layton Hospital opened one year ago today – on October 15, 2018 – as Intermountain Healthcare’s 23rd hospital – and the first Intermountain hospital in Davis County.

Tonight, the hospital will celebrate it’s one year anniversary with a community open house.

A few years ago, farms and marshlands dominated the landscape west of I-15 in Layton all the way to the Great Salt Lake. Today, subdivisions dot the landscape, families have moved in, schools and stores have opened for business, and the once-serene farmland is now full of activity.

Prior to its opening, there wasn’t an Intermountain hospital between Salt Lake City and Ogden.

“We’re proud to be the new neighbor in Layton and to provide great healthcare for the community,” said Judy Williamson, administrator of Intermountain Layton Hospital. “Intermountain Healthcare has a long history of support from our local communities and wouldn’t be here today without the support from Layton City.”

That’s already been proven out. The hospital assisted with care for firefighters following the Layton Meadows Apartment fire and brought meals to firefighters during the Snoqualmie Fire in early September.



The theme of the ribbon cutting for the hospital was “Neighbors Caring for Neighbors,” which is a motto the hospital caregivers take to heart.

“We not only work in Layton,” said Jonathan Hyde, clinical practice director at Internountain Layton Hospital, “many of us live in the neighborhood, have kids in neighborhood schools, and are active members of the community.”

THE HOSPITAL AND CLINICS

The new 300,000-square-foot hospital offers emergency services, 43 inpatient beds, spacious labor and delivery suites, and a special infant care nursery for Davis County’s littlest residents. Hospital services also include inpatient and outpatient surgery, imaging, infusion services, and much more.

The south end of the facility is home to a number of Intermountain clinics, including ENT, orthopedics and sports medicine, and nurse- midwives. An Intermountain InstaCare is also open daily on the Layton Hospital campus for urgent care needs from 8 a.m. to midnight.

On the opposite end of the building, Layton Hospital’s emergency department is pursuing a Level III Trauma Center designation. A hospital with Level III status is equipped to handle most emergencies. If patients come

to the emergency department needing a higher level of care, caregivers can stabilize and transfer the patients via Intermountain Life Flight or ambulance to an Intermountain trauma hospital like McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden or Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

With large delivery rooms, modern amenities, and an attentive staff, mom and baby can both have a comfortable stay at Layton Hospital. If baby needs a little extra care, providers in the hospital’s special care nursery are trained to help the newborns and premature babies from as young as 32 weeks’ gestation. Plus, each room features telemedicine, a technology that allows access via two-way video to a neonatal specialist within minutes if the need arises.

Surgery at Layton Hospital is convenient for local residents, and the four operating rooms have the latest technology available to enable surgeons to provide the best care possible to Davis County patients.

Stephen Hawley, a Syracuse resident, was the first patient to have surgery at Layton Hospital.

“It’s interesting and kind of neat in a way to be the first,” Hawley said before surgery. “The doctors spend time and focus on me, so that’s a good thing. The staff were all excited for the grand opening.”

Intermountain Layton Hospital is much closer to Hawley’s home in a growing town just east of the Great Salt Lake. The nearest Intermountain hospital, McKay-Dee Hospital, is a 30-minute drive away. “During my recovery, it was nice to have only a 5- to 10-minute drive home,” he says.

People like Hawley are the reason Intermountain Layton Hospital was built. By providing world-class medical services close to home, the hospital and attached clinics can truly serve their communities.

“That’s why we’re here,” Williamson said, “to further the mission of Intermountain — helping people live the healthiest lives possible — right here in Layton.”

For more information about the Intermountain Layton Hospital, visit www.LaytonHospital.org

