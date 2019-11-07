Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital completes expansion project, invites community to open house Nov 12th

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital has completed the second phase of a $41.3 million expansion project making it the largest improvement project in the history of the hospital. Intermountain Heber Valley hospital has been an integral part of Wasatch County since 1932.

The entire project is slated to be completed next fall. In the meantime, they are inviting the public to an emergency preparedness fair and open house to tour the new space.

“This expansion provides additional services to the community and is designed to meet both current and future healthcare needs. We’ve expanded clinic space to accommodate more physicians, more specialties, and tele-health. We have also redesigned our surgical services and are opening a new kitchen and café with healthy menus and meal options.”said Si Hutt, Heber Valley Hospital administrator.

The four-year renovation includes a new InstaCare, an in-house MRI Suite, a new Emergency Room, an infusion therapy suite, a private family waiting room, two trauma rooms, a new helipad and a new ambulance bay, which opened in May of 2018.

This second phase of the project which is now open includes renovated medical offices, a new main entrance, new café, more private registration, and new roads to better navigate the hospital campus.

The 3rdand final phase will expand the inpatient pharmacy, well-baby nursery, inpatient unit, materials management, and provide additional office space.

Open House and Community Emergency Preparedness Fair 2019

6-8 pm, Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

1485 South Highway 40, Heber City, UT

Tour new hospital / clinic space

Teddy Bear Clinic

Interactive Operating room

Women’s Services

Flu Shots, free and reduced rate

Emergency preparedness

“As our community continues to grow, so will the need for high quality and technically advanced health care. We appreciate the opportunity to serve the people of Heber Valley by providing improved access to care you can trust—at home, in the doctor’s office, and at the hospital,” said Hutt.

This article contains sponsored content.