Intermountain Healthcare receives national award for innovation & patient-centered care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ACBC4Utah) – Intermountain Healthcare is the recipient of the first ever Press Ganey Transformation Award for its leading commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.

Through years of innovation Intermountain is focusing on care that is helping bring better healthcare outcomes for patients at a lower cost.

Press Ganey works with more than 26,000 hospitals and health systems across the nation to track patient outcomes and experiences to improve quality and safety of care, along with patient experience.



Press Ganey says the Transformation Award is meant to honor an organization that repeatedly pushes operational boundaries to drive action while setting a new standard for what is possible.

Intermountain has undertaken a new approach to quickly transform care to meet the growing and changing needs of patients. This includes a focus on value-based care and changing how caregivers work together to meet their goals, said Dr. Shannon Phillips, Intermountain Healthcare’s chief patient experience officer.



A major step of this transformation has been how and where Intermountain can deliver high quality care. Using telehealth and Connect Care, caregivers have been able to bring treatment options where people live.



Telehealth allows doctors and other specialists to work with caregivers across the system to bring their expertise to any facility or community served by Intermountain. Connect Care allows patients to see a caregiver from anywhere using a smartphone or other devise.



Not only has Intermountain seen improved outcomes for patients, but the cost of care is also going down. Dr. Phillips points out none of these advancements would have been possible without Intermountain caregiver’s hard work and focus.



“By putting just as much emphasis on caregiver experience as patient experience, it’s allowed employee to feel more engaged,” Brace added. “Intermountain knows being open to change and evolving with the changing field of healthcare is an important part of our mission to help people lives the healthiest lives possible.”

