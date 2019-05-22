Intermountain Healthcare brings technology in rehab for quicker recovery

Leg injuries: 4pm anchor Surae Chinn's road to recovery after ACL surgery part 3

MURRAY/OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - Advancements in technology is getting people recovering faster when it comes to knee or leg injuries.



As we follow our 4 p.m. anchor Surae Chinn and her ACL tear and post-surgery, our partners at Intermountain Healthcare are using high tech equipment and research-driven analysis to get so many people back on their feet quicker and on the road to recovery.



At the Biomechanics Sports Science Lab at Intermountain TOSH, The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, physical therapist Tristin Turner is using biomechanics to capture how Surae's joints are moving using markers attached to her body.

Ten cameras mounted around the room capture 3-dimensional motion synced with high-speed video.



"We look at your symmetry. We calculate how much force and torque is being generated at each one of your joints," said Turner.

Biomechanist Bill McDermott at Intermountain TOSH says motion capture systems in biomechanics were first used in the movie and gaming industry and later in research using specialized tools.



"Motion capture and instrumented force treadmill and instrumented in-ground force plates. What we are doing is we are applying same set of tools and technology used in research for the day to day patient care," said McDermott. "Right away we can see some deficits in your surgical knee. How much it's straightening and bending."

At Intermountain McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden technology in the water is getting people back on track quicker.

"We see a lot of ACL, total knee, total hip replacements, we see a lot of chronic back pain," said Samantha Fleming, Physical Therapy Assistant.

Rebecca Slane broke her shinbone jumping on the trampoline.



"I landed on the bouncy ball and I heard my leg crack."

Traditional physical therapy wasn't getting the results she and her doctor's had hoped for. A lot had to do with not being able to put weight on her injured leg for months. So she came here to McKay Dee Hospital's Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic.



"We were able to get her underneath her chin so that is about 0% offloading of her knee. If we have them at hip height that's 50% weight bearing at the chest it's 25% weight bearing," said Fleming.

The high tech pool can lower patients who are in wheelchairs or crutches down to any level. A moving treadmill can get people moving.



"It was awesome. It as amazing to be able to walk," said Slane.



The Hydroworxs therapy pool gives you an underwater view and allows you to get your motion back you couldn't do on land.

"When you see yourself walking, the screen doesn't lie to you," said Slane.

"It's a good way to bring lower level to exercise pain-free or challenge athlete to jumping for land-based exercises."



"They're also not as scared to do it. Jumping for the first time is scary. We can jump in the water and run in the water and maybe walk if they haven't been walking," said Justin Burr, physical therapist.

Rehab has changed through the years with high tech equipment and science based research.

All of these advances get you where you want to be faster and safer.

"This has been a very hard experience cried a lot it helped me get to the point where I am I can play with my kids. it's been life-changing," said Slane.

It really takes a team. All of this analysis on your progress goes to your physical therapist so they can cater to your needs.



The technology we've shown you at Intermountain Healthcare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinics are available for just about anyone with a leg injury. To the high school athlete, life-long runner, weekend warrior, and kid chasing parent and grandparent.



It's all to make sure you're not going back to those activities before you should and re-injure yourself or set you up for early arthritis.