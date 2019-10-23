In the Halloween spirit? Come honor the deceased and trunk or treat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – In the spooky spirit of Halloween, Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries invites you to celebrate the lives of deceased ancestors AND partake in their annual blood drive.

The 10th annual ‘Trunk or Treat Blood Drive’ will take place on October 25th at the Murray mortuary location (5850 South 900 East.)

The 2nd annual ‘Day of the Dead Festival’ takes place on Oct 26th at the Redwood cemetery in West Jordan (6500 S Redwood Road.)

Both events are free to the public and double as a movie night on huge blowup screens. Hocus Pocus will be playing the night of the Trunk or Treat, and Disney’s Coco will be playing the night of the Day of the Dead Festival, so don’t miss out!

You can find information about the events on Facebook:

