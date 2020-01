Let’s start the new year off right. Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute is helping everyone with their resolutions. Sixty percent of people have the goal of improving their health, only 10% actually do it. Grab some buddies and join this virtual race.

You don’t need a location. Just sign up and work out where you want.

If you want to join the ‘Love Your Heart Race’ go to IntermountainHealthcare.org/calendar/love-your-heart-race

This article contains sponsored content.