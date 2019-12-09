How to look your best this holiday starting with your smile

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – It’s the holiday season so you are probably going to gather with your friends and family eating, drinking being marry. You’ll also want to look your best and your smile is priority number one to look your best in all those pictures.

The first thing people notice is your smile. It’s an easier fix than you think with Power Swabs. You don’t have to go the gym and spend tons of money on health products and losing weight. It can be fast and something you’re going to notice immediately.

Power Swabs takes five minutes to whiten you teeth. It has a patent technology that physically lifts and remove stains. It’s also rehydrating the enamel at the same time.

The hassle and pain of trays and strips is in the past. They also can be a big problem because most remove your enamel which causes a lot of pain that lingers for days.

Power swabs is clinically proven to cause zero to minimal sensitivity due to its hydrating properties. There’s no mess involved. Pop open the swab and in a circular motion you apply it to your teeth, an easy two-step process.

As part of Power Swabs’ holiday special, if you call 800-663-2909 and order you can get 40% plus free shipping and a free stain-out quick stick.

You can also order online at PowerSwabs.com

This article contains sponsored content.