How to keep sobriety and health goals during the holidays

How can those in recovery mode or health challenge mode stay sober? The holidays can be a time that makes it hard not to falter. Many are working on personal goals or recovery and need help.

Some people are in Recovery Mode, trying to stay sober. A good tip is to have predetermined answers when offered alcohol at parties.

Those facing health challenges can be in the same situation. They need to avoid alcohol, maybe lose weight, avoid certain foods and a surplus of calories while pursuing health goals. Maybe you are preparing for a fitness challenge.

Be confident is your choice to either stay sober or meet health goals.

When it comes to some, they are more susceptible to addiction that other. A genetics test is a helpful way to determine genetic information. There can be a brain reward deficiency syndrome. These deficiencies can come from trauma, genetics, or from poor nutrition. It’s usually not a moral weakness, but a chemical imbalance in the brain.

It can be impossible to fight against a physiological force like an imbalance in the brain. This knowledge can help individuals and families take an approach to treat deficiency syndromes.

Diamond Tree Recovery offers DNA tests, other treatments, and tips for navigating the holiday season. You can visit online at DiamondTreeRecovery.com/ABC4 or call 385-888-9624.

