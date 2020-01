This time of year we can’t just sit around and wait for the pollution to clear out. We all need to do our part to clean the air. The Utah Clean Air Partnership’s, or UCAIR, mission is to educate everyone how to improve the air quality. A little planning and effort from everyone will bring a lot of health and environment benefits.

For all their easy tips go to UCAIR.org and find out what you can do to make a difference.

This article contains sponsored content.