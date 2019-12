SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 2019 Annual Toys For Tots campaign conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Foundation is underway. The goal is to provide every child in need in Utah with at least one gift this Christmas.

Donations are being accepted at Papa Murphy’s Pizza locations in Utah, Rock Springs and Evanston, Wyoming and Elko, Nevada now thru Decemeber 20, 2019. To find a location nearest you, click here.

To learn more about Toys For Tots, click here.