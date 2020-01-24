How to avoid tax prep scams this tax season

Live Now
As Tax time comes around, don’t get scammed by tax programs out there. In Utah, there is no regulation on tax preparation. You will see a lot of discount pricing like, “free tax returns” “Fast and free tax returns.” Even if you’re not paying, someone is still making money off the information you provide. You are the payment in these situations.

To pick the right person to help you, first, look for credentials from the IRS or the Department of Public Licensing, that would be a CPA or EA (Enrolled Agent). You also want to make sure they carry Errors and Omission Insurance, which holds the tax preparer responsible for mistakes made on tax forms.

