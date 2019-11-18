How life-changing medicine starts with a healthy volunteer

Clinical Research Background

Clinical research is part of bringing a new medication through the FDA approval process so the medication can be used to treat patients. It all starts with healthy volunteers to help determine the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of the medication in people.

Who Can Participate in Research Studies?

Many studies conducted at PRA Health Sciences utilize healthy volunteers who are 18-55 years old.

Just after the holidays PRA will be screening and enrolling healthy, elderly subjects 65 and over in a couple of new studies.

What is involved for an interested, healthy volunteer?

All interested volunteers must do is make a phone call to PRA’s volunteer recruiters.

Recruiters will have info about what studies are open and will ask about medical history, medications, vitamins, etc. that the volunteer might be taking. If it appears that a candidate could qualify to participate, the volunteer will be scheduled for a screening appointment.

The Screening Process

When a volunteer comes to the clinic to screen for a study, he or she will go through a process called Informed Consent. This form outlines everything that is known about the medication, it discusses all the procedures and timeline of the study, reviews potential side effects and tells the volunteer about their rights and obligations.

Health assessments will be done like blood draws, an EKG, a physical, blood pressure and pulse will be collected. Essentially, a screening visit is a very thorough medical exam. These results are all reviewed by the medical teams to determine if the volunteer meets all the requirements to participate.

What’s in it for the volunteer?

As a volunteer, you’ll have access to an expert medical team that carefully monitors your overall health during your participation in the study. Volunteers are compensated for their time and travel when they are actively enrolled in a research trial.

By volunteering in a clinical research study, participation helps bring life-changing medications to the market. A profound impact. It means helping bring life-changing medications to those who need them.

To get in touch with PRA Sciences call 801-872-7672, or visit www.PRAstudies.com