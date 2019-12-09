How a wooden horse continues to bring in Christmas donations after 35 years

Days
In an effort to help families and FFA programs in Box Elder and Weber Counties, the Bowers and Anderson Families, of the Anderson Livestock Auction, interrupt the selling of livestock to bring in donations for that Christmas season.

Along with donations of quilts, trips to Jackson Hole, a Bar J Rangler’s Trip, a small wooden rocking horse is the star of the show.

Started 35 years ago, it’s tradition to have the same wooden horse auctioned off for money and immediately returned to be auctioned off again. On the 10th purchase, the owner keeps the horse. All the money collected from the auctions of the wooden horse goes straight to helping the community.

The Rocking Horse Donation Auction will be held on Tuesday December 10th from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Anderson Livestock Auction: 1251 West 7800 South Willard, Utah. Anyone is welcome.

Please go to the Anderson Livestock Auction Facebook page to find info on the event here: Rocking Horse Donation Auction

If you can’t attend but would like to donate any items for the auction, please contact: Brandy Anderson Fowers at 801-726-9563 or messenger Brandy on Facebook.

