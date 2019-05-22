“Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” The truth and danger of ground level falls

Every 13 seconds, an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a falls-related injury. Each year, millions of adults suffer falls that cause hip fractures or head trauma, both of which can increase the risk of early disability or death, according to Dr. Don Van Boerum, medical director of the Intermountain Healthcare Level I Trauma Program at Intermountain Medical Center.

Every 20 minutes, an older adults dies from a fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that death rate from falls among older adults has risen sharply in the last decade.

A fall is defined as a sudden, unintended, uncontrolled, downward displacement of a patient’s body to the ground or other object (e.g., onto a bed, chair, or bedside mat). This includes unassisted falls and assisted falls. It excludes near falls (loss of balance that does not result in a fall) and falls resulting from a purposeful action or violent blow.

Fast Facts about falls

HALF of adults over 80 years of age fall each year

Two-thirds of those who fall will do so again within six months

The home environment is implicated in 35-40% of ground level falls.

As many as 30% of older adults who fall suffer significant injuries which may limit their ability to live independently.

Many patients who have fallen don’t talk about it

However, most falls are often preventable. Here are some tips that Dr. Van Boerum recommends to help keep you on your feet and moving forward safely:

Exercise regularly. Get up and move! Do exercises that improve your balance and make your legs stronger. Building muscles and keeping ligaments lean and strong helps you walk with confidence.

Talk to your family members or others close to you. Ask them to help you take simple steps to stay safe. An unsafe home increases the risk for falling for everyone, from the very young to the very old.

Regularly review your medications with your doctor and/or pharmacist. This includes medications prescribed by all of your healthcare providers and any over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, supplements, or herbs you are using. Some combinations may cause side effects that increase your risk of falling. Take your medications only as prescribed.

Ask your doctor to assess your risk for falling. And make sure to share your history of any recent falls.

Get your vision and hearing checked every year and update your eyeglasses. Your eyes and ears are key to keeping you on your feet.

Get up slowly after you sit or lie down. Wear shoes both inside and outside the house. Avoid going barefoot or wearing slippers.

Keep your home safe. Remove tripping hazards, such as rugs and toys, increase lighting in low-light areas, make stairs safe by installing hand rails and non-slip surfaces and removing obstacles, and install grab bars in areas of uneven flooring and the bathroom.

It’s safest to have uniform lighting in a room. Add lighting to dark areas. Hang lightweight curtains or shades to reduce glare.

Paint a contrasting color on the top edge of all steps so you can see the stairs better. For example, use a light color paint on dark wood.

Take a falls prevention class.

Stepping On: Free Intermountain Healthcare Fall Prevention Series

Looking to prevent dangerous falls and improve your balance and strength? Then attend our “Stepping On: Fall Prevention Series”. This interactive eight-week course brings together physical therapists, pharmacists, and community safety experts to teach fall prevention strategies. This class is great for seniors who want to maintain an independent lifestyle. Sign up at IntermountainHealthcare.org/classes

This article contains sponsored content.