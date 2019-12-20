Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Healing, not just trauma, can be passed down to future generations

4pm Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

A lot of times we think of trauma as the result of a car accident, the experience of war, or a big event. However, trauma can come from various life experiences like a divorce, bullying, parenting by mentally ill parents, or going through an illness.

Our bodies react to the stress from these situations and symptoms appear.

The symptoms that you see from trauma can be depression, anxiety, suicidal behaviors, substance abuse, domestic violence. These behaviors are symptoms of underlying trauma that hasn’t been resolved or treated.

One important thing to know is everyone’s trauma is different. People can be experience trauma in different ways. Sometimes family systems have historical trauma that hasn’t been resolved and family members are affected.

Maple Mountain Recovery knows that trauma can be passed down from generation to generation, but so can healing. Besides addiction, trauma, and PTSD, they help first responders and professionals. The recovery center can help the whole family recover from trauma and stress.

To see how you can get help and treatments available go to MapleMountainRecovery.com or call/text 801-499-9316.

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Kitchen fire safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kitchen fire safety"

Prayer vigil held Monday for Heidi Broussard while baby reunited with family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer vigil held Monday for Heidi Broussard while baby reunited with family"

Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested"

Migrants leave tent camp in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants leave tent camp in Juarez"

Four gubernatorial candidates publicly sign and announce support for referendum against Utah Tax Reform Bill (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four gubernatorial candidates publicly sign and announce support for referendum against Utah Tax Reform Bill (5 p.m.)"

Alleged thief uses bear spray on Ogden Assistant Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged thief uses bear spray on Ogden Assistant Manager"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss