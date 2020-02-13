Have a loved one overcoming addiction? Family members also need help healing

How does the treatment of a loved one affect you? The addiction recovery process is a family affair. Program Director at Maple Mountain Recovery shared his own story of recovery and how it affected his family. Whitaker says that once a loved one gets treatment; it is wise for the family to get therapy. The family members of one recovering also need healing from the damage that has been done. It is an essential piece for the family to come back together.

This article contains sponsored content.