Grand Theatre performs award winning murder mystery Curtains in time for Halloween season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Curtains is a Tony Award winning musical. It’s a hilarious musical comedy and a murder mystery full of fun dance numbers. It’s a great show to see for Halloween, and the perfect “Whodunnit?” musical.

From the creators of Cabaret and Chicago, it’s the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston’s Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan.

“Curtains is a hilarious show that is brilliantly written, it’s been one of my favorites for years. With so many funny characters, our cast is having a blast playing all the different stereotypical, over the top theatre personalities in the show,” said Artistic and Executive Director of The Grand Theatre, Seth Miller. “It’s also full of huge dance numbers that The Grand’s audience loves. October is a great time of year for a murder mystery, and it’s even better when the show is also a musical comedy.”

Curtains is directed by David Hanson, with music direction by Michael Leavitt. Performances will take place Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm with Saturday matinees at 2pm. Tickets range from $17 – $23 and can be purchased at 801-957-3322 or www.GrandTheatreCompany.com. As always, junior high and high school students receive 1 free ticket with their school ID.

Curtains is rated PG-13 for adult themes and strong language

The Grand Theatre is a 1,100-seat venue located at Salt Lake Community College’s historic South City Campus, home of the innovative and state-of-the-industry Center for Arts and Media at 1575 South State Street in Salt Lake City. The theatre dates back to the 1930s and has since with great care and expense retained its Depression-era charm and attraction while also incorporating the latest technology in lighting and sound. For the past four years it has been an official screening venue for the annual Sundance Film Festival. Every season the Grand is host to award-winning theatre and dance productions and concerts that attract arts enthusiasts from all along the Wasatch Front.

This article contains sponsored content.