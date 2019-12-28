Getting married in 2020? It’s time for Utah’s largest bridal show

Come plan your wedding at the two amazing Bridal Showcases and see the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, caterers, invitations, hotels, florists, photographers, music, decorators, reception centers, spa retreats, beauty specialists, and much more.

The largest, best attended, and longest running Bridal Show in Utah is back in town.

The Original Bridal Showcase is January 3rd-4th and the South Towne Bridal Showcase is January 24th-25th at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Vendors like Smile Now Photobooths will be there too, showing off all their new products and services for this upcoming year.

Tickets are $7 for adults, children 12 and under are free.

Fill out this form to get a discount coupon.

For more information visit slcbridalshowcase.com.

This article contains sponsored content.