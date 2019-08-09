Newsfore Opt-In Form

From food storage to baking ingredients, Utah’s very own Honeyville has you covered

4pm Sponsored

Utah based business focuses on quality and value

Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Since 1951 Honeyville, Inc. has focused on producing top quality food and baking ingredient products to customers, including grocers and leading food-based companies around the world. From big brand cereal companies to local bakeries, Honeyville’s ingredients and food manufacturing can be customized to meet individual needs as well.

Based in Ogden, but born in the small town of Honeyville – hence the company’s name – Honeyville, Inc. is a family owned business and industry leader in food ingredient manufacturing. Whether you are a leading food company or a home baking enthusiast, Honeyville’s vice president of sales, John Hadfield, says the company has the ingredients and services to help make your food visions a reality.

Visit Honeyville, Inc. online to learn more about the company and its products.

Made4Utah is a business profile segment seen every Thursday on ABC4 News at 4 p.m. sponsored locally by Tunex and The Utah Manufacturers Association.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Trooper Safety

Made4Utah: Honeyville, Inc.

WVC employees prepare to honor Jill Robinson

Drivers lament hairy, harrowing journey near Lehi construction zones

Former St. George school teacher pleas no contest, accused of molesting at least 5 students

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS