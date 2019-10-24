Free community event – The Art of Healing: Advancing a Cure for Cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Have you or your loved one been affected by cancer? Would you like to participate in advancing the cure for cancer and other diseases?

Intermountain Healthcare is hosting a special event that the public is invited to attend to learn how cancer begins and grows and how Intermountain physicians and scientists plan to treat it in the future with new approaches.

“The Art of Healing: Advancing the Cure” will be held on Wednesday, October 30, from 5 to 7 pm, at Intermountain Medical Center, 5121 South Cottonwood Street, in Murray.

Participants will learn how the HerediGene Study, the world’s largest study of the human genome from a single population (500,000 people), will positively impact the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and many other diseases affecting humanity, and how they can participate in the study.

The keynote speaker for the evening is Robert A. Weinberg, Ph.D., director of the Ludwig Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Weinberg, a biologist, will talk about the origins of cancer and path to a cure.

Other speakers include: Timothy Yeatman, M.D., medical director of the Intermountain Healthcare Cancer program, and Lincoln Nadauld, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of tIntermountain Precision Genomics.

Admission to the event is FREE, however, seating is limited. Please register in advance to guarantee reserved seating for Dr. Robert Weinberg’s presentation. You can register online at www.intermountainhealthcare.org/artofhealingor you can call 801-442-2824.

As part of the event, the Intermountain Healthcare Cancer Program is launching a new service for patients called 24/7 Cancer Answers Hotline , in which patient can call one phone number and talk to a navigator who will guide patients through their treatment process and help them get the right care, at the right time in the right place – close to their home.

