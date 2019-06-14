Fraud hazards and safeguarding your financial information

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The possibility of having your information stolen is increasing, but it doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to fight back. Tony Rasmussen, VP of Financial Education at Mountain America Credit Union, shared some strategies to safeguard your personal information.

Here are a few general rules to use to avoid common hazards that many are encountering:

-Don’t share your financial account information. Including account numbers, usernames or passwords. Keep online and mobile credentials secure.





-If you’re contacted from someone claiming to be from your financial institution or credit card company (especially through social media), contact your bank, credit union, or credit card company through their established methods to make sure it’s legitimate. If your financial service is local, consider visiting a branch location.





-Don’t accept money from someone and agree to send (even part of it) elsewhere. If they’re asking you to buy gift cards or take cash out of an ATM, that’s often a red flag. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!





-Do be “card savvy”. Avoid using your PIN at the pump. Use a credit card instead or pay inside.





-Do monitor your accounts frequently and report unauthorized or suspicious transactions.

Anyone can be a victim, but taking these steps are great ways to stay safe. You can visit Mountain America Credit Union online, at a local branch, or give them a call for more information.

This article contains sponsored content.