First responders train other to get ahead of disaster

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – There are many things that can happen that could change the way we live our daily lives. Things as simple and as personal as a job lay off, or as wide reaching as a hurricane, or as destructive as a war. Viking Survival shares critical, potentially lifesaving knowledge with as many people as possible for useful in a time of crisis. The survival group educates people to help them not only survive, but to thrive during tough times. What’s more interesting if their desire to prepare other for free.

As a first responder, Trenton Weekes, gets to help people frequently and has also done so as a first responder and volunteer with five different agencies. This type of work and help is needed after the fact of an event. Viking Survival tries to get ahead of the curve and prepare people before disaster strikes.

The business model is twofold. The first side is membership. People can go to VikingSurvival.com and become a member for an annual rate of $20. Members are entitled to exclusive discounts from partners and sponsors, as well as many more benefits to come which are currently in development. The second part is the mission. Membership fees go directly to teaching and helping people for free. Our members in make the mission possible in a very real way.

You can go to our website at VikingSurvival.com to join. Also, if you own a business and want to become a sponsor, you can join online as well by clicking ‘Contact Us’.

