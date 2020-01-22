Fighting the flu and how to lessen the blow

Dr. Preston Wilson from Mountainstar Medical Group in Jordan Family Health, spoke to us about the flu and what all of us can do to try to lessen the blow.

According to Wilson, this year is worse than the last 10 or 15 years. In 2017, it was considered one of the worst years with almost 6000 deaths. We will surpass that easily this year in this country.

A lot of think it’s just going to happen, but there are things we can do to try to lessen the blow. Even for a lot of us without health problems, the flu is just as bad. There are certainly people out there who have chronic lung disease, kidney problems, or other problems that make the flu a life and death situation.

Number one is get your flu shot. We know that it decreases the risk of catching the flu or if you do catch the flu, it decreases the severity. Imagine being out of work for a week or if your child has to stay home from school, you have to stay home from work. There’s a huge burden not just from a health perspective but financially as well. Prevention is the key.

If you got your flu shot or for some reason can’t get it, then wash your hands. If you’re sick stay home. If you have a child that’s sick keep them home from school. Again, a lot of us may not end up in the hospital, but you don’t want to give it to somebody else.

When it comes to kids, sometimes they can’t tell us how severe it is. When they start to come down with flu like symptoms, they won’t be like any common cold, cough, or runny nose.

The flu is the common cold on steroids. This would look like your child waking up in the middle of the night and all of a sudden they have a fever, coughing and a sore throat. You should have them evaluated as soon as possible. If you can initiate treatment within the first 24 to 48 hours, that can make an impact in terms of decreasing the duration of symptoms. Beyond that you have to “gut it out” unfortunately.

For more information from Jordan Family Health at MountainStar Healthcare go to: MountainStar.com.

